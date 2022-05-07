Popularity of Imran has increased, claims PTI lawmaker

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial secretary information MPA Zahir Shah Toru has claimed that the popularity graph of the former prime minister Imran khan has increased after he unveiled “American conspiracy” against his government.

Talking to reporters here on Friday, the PTI leader observed that the youths and people belonging to various walks of life would come out to support their party’s chief, who he said was removed from government for adopting an independent foreign policy.

He said they had started mobilising people and workers to come out against what he termed an imported government and in favour of Imran. He said that people would participate in the public meeting of Imran Khan at Mardan on May 13, where Imran Khan would announce future line of action for the Islamabad meeting.

Zahir Shah Toru said that all arrangements had been finalised for holding historic meeting of Imran Khan at Mardan and all the party cadres including Insaf Students Federation, lawyers and women wings were motivated.

He said that fresh elections were the only solution to the country’s problems. He said that people would not accept the incumbent government and they would continue protest till the acceptance of their demands.