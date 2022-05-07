Imran’s protest call to be a game changer: Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE:Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former provincial minister Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his residence here on Friday.

Both the leaders discussed current political situation in the country, issues of mutual interest and the removal of obstacles in the way of local body elections during the meeting.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that the call of Imran Khan’s protest would prove to be a game changer which would change the entire political atmosphere of the country. He said that Punjab Governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema is not doing anything unconstitutional by challenging the unconstitutional government. He has full support of the people and our party. PMLN cannot withstand the pressure of the people. The anger of the people against PMLN is increasing day by day. Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that the Local Government Ordinance is coming to an end on June 10. “We want all the obstacles to be removed before the ordinance expires. In this regard, PMLN members have been invited to the standing committee of the Punjab Assembly but they are not coming,” he said.

Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed said that those who were making noise about the election are now running away from the election. PMLN is the biggest obstacle in the way of general and local body elections. In fact, the PMLN does not want to hold local body elections, he said.

Meanwhile, Speaker Punjab Assembly (PA) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and his son Member National assembly Moonis Elahi have telephoned former Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Shahbaz Gill and inquired about his health.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leaders said that Shahbaz Gill’s car being hit from backside is a matter of grave concern. Chaudhry Moonis Elahi said government should conduct full fledged inquiry into this incident and fix the responsibility.