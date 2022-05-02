JI hints at besieging CM House over PPP’s breach of agreement

The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chapter on Sunday stated that it was considering the option of besieging the Sindh Chief Minister House to pressure the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) into honouring the pact it had signed with the JI three months ago to change the local government law in the province.

JI Karachi Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said this while addressing an Iftar dinner organised in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area. On January 28 this year, the JI had ended its 29-day-long sit-in outside the Sindh Assembly after the PPP-led Sindh government agreed to amend the contentious local government law.

Rehman said that there had been no progress in the implementation of the pact despite the passage of three months. “The PPP government in Sindh has failed to honour the agreement reached between the two sides and that resulted in the culmination of the 29-day sit-in — the longest in the political history of the city — outside the Sindh Assembly building by the JI,” he remarked.

He added that the city of Karachi fed its every resident, belonging to any cast, creed, or colour. “Similarly, the city generates revenue to ensure smooth sailing of affairs across the country.”

The JI leader said that unfortunately, those elected by the residents of Karachi did not do anything for the progress and development of the metropolis. “The JI was the only party in the political arena that has delivered to the city despite its limited powers and resources,” he maintained.

Recalling the contributions of former city mayors Abdul Sattar Afghani and Naimatullah Khan, Rehman said that both did a wonderful job for Karachi and its residents. “No development project, including the much needed K-IV water supply project, was completed after the tenure of JI leader Naimatullah Khan as the city mayor.”

He urged political workers to hold accountable legislative representatives of Karachi, belonging to any party, including the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, over their failure to serve the city.