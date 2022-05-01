CJP Umar Ata Bandial (Left), President Arif Alvi (Centre) and Imran Khan. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and ex-PM Imran Khan Saturday wrote almost identical letters to President Dr Arif Alvi and Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial to order a public inquiry and a commission for open hearing into the 'foreign conspiracy'.

Imran says in the letter, "Right now the silence from the Presidency and Supreme Court of Pakistan is creating a sense of betrayal and helplessness amongst the people of Pakistan."

Interestingly, PTI chairman makes mention of then cabinet meeting but avoids referring to the two meetings of the National Security Committee -- one held under him when he was the PM and the other under incumbent Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Both meetings did not find any trace of a foreign conspiracy in the statements issued at the end.

"You have in your possession a copy of the cipher sent by then ambassador of Pakistan to USA, containing a summary of an official meeting held in the Pakistan Embassy between Donald Lu, Assistant Secretary of State, along with another USA official and a note taker and our ambassador along with a note taker and other diplomats of the mission. The report in the cipher also contains some statements made by Mr Lu in quotes," he wrote in the letters to the President and the Chief Justice of Pakistan.



The PTI chairman noted that the PTI government, as reflected in the last cabinet meeting, was of the view the contents of the cipher clearly reflect a regime change conspiracy to remove 'PM Imran Khan' from the office of Prime Minister. He emphasised that this was a serious matter which led to the removal of his government through an engineered vote of confidence in the National Assembly with the shifting of the allegiance of allied parties of his government to the opposition and the purchase of loyalties of some PTI members. The cipher, he wrote, is also the reason why the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly disallowed the vote of no-confidence until such time as the issue of the cipher had been thoroughly investigated.

"My plea before you is that given the grave nature of this threat to democracy in Pakistan through an externally-engineered regime change conspiracy, as head of the state of Pakistan and commander in chief of the armed forces, it is incumbent upon you to take action and order a public inquiry into this threat to Pakistan's democracy and sovereignty," said Imran Khan, in his letter to the President.

While, addressing the Chief Justice of Pakistan, wrote, “My plea before you is that given the grave nature of this threat to democracy in Pakistan through an externally-engineered regime change conspiracy, should the SCP not have, at least, examined the content of the cipher before demanding the VNC (Vehicular Networking Conference) be held immediately on prescribed date and time.”

Imran wrote, “Today, I, once again, request that as the Chief Justice of Pakistan, it is incumbent upon you to, at the very least, examine the content of the cipher, which clearly points to the foreign regime change conspiracy. The Honourable Supreme Court has, before it, the Memogate precedence”. He also urged the CJP to establish a commission to conduct open hearing in order to establish who were involved in Pakistan in the regime-change conspiracy so that the truth is laid before the people of Pakistan, who are feeling betrayed and helpless. This is bringing them out to protest what they see as a betrayal of their democratic right to vote into power a government for a term of five years through an engineered foreign regime change conspiracy. “This nation looks to the SCP to do justice and protect the people of Pakistan from such foreign conspiracies. I shall urge upon you to live up to this trust,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan announced that the PTI planned long march on Islamabad to take place in the last week of May.

He, however, did not mention the exact date of the long march.

In a video message after the party’s core committee meeting, Imran said the decision was taken in a meeting of the PTI's core committee and this call is for all of Pakistan — not just for the PTI.

He then explained that the call is being given because the country is being insulted and the most corrupt people have been imposed on the country through a foreign conspiracy.

He blasted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his cabinet, saying that the former is being referred to as crime minister and he has corruption cases against him worth Rs40 billion in the FIA and the NAB while 60 percent of the cabinet's members are also out on bail.

“I want to give a message to all of Pakistan to start preparing from now. We will start preparation on Chand Raat (eve of Eidul Fitr) and I want to say specifically to the youth that you have to come out with flags and tell the whole world that the Pakistani nation is alive,” he said.

He sounded optimistic and predicted that the march on Islamabad would be the biggest in Pakistan's history and a sea of people would flood into the capital city and give the message that never, after this, will any foreign country be able to impose a corrupt coterie of people on us and that Pakistan's nation will make its own decisions.

The other day, the PTI leadership reviewed the political situation and its future options and it decided to bring two million people in Islamabad to force early general elections. Imran has already declared that the government, installed in the wake of the no-trust motion against him is unacceptable and it would be dislodged soon.

Though two meetings of the National Security Committee had deliberated upon then US-based Pakistani ambassador’s communication and did not find foreign conspiracy in it yet Imran continues to allege even before his government was sent packing that there was a foreign conspiracy for a regime change in Pakistan. He insists early elections are the only way out and that too without the incumbent chief election commissioner.