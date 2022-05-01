Comprehensive security plan chalked out for Chand Raat, Eid

LAHORE: Lahore Police on Saturday has chalked out a comprehensive security plan on the eve of Chand Raat and Eid ul Fitr to maintain law and order and ensure safety of the citizens.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana, while giving details of the security plan, informed that more than 8,000 police officers and officials would perform duty on Chand Raat and Eid ul Fitr. Accordingly, as many as 06 SPs, 35 DSPs, 83 SHOs and more than 373 subordinates will be on duty on this occasion.

Kamyana informed that there are more than 5,000 masajid in the city, which have been categorised according to their sensitivity.

According to the spokesperson Lahore Police, 218 masajid of category “A”, 775 masajid of category “B” and 4046 masajid of category “C” would be provided foolproof security on Eid ul Fitr. Eid prayers would also be performed at 190 open places of the city as well, which would also be provided complete security.

CCPO Kamyana further said that police jawans of Anti-Riot Force (ARF), Special Protection Unit, Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) would be highly alert on their duty points and ensure effective patrolling and complete checking of citizens at masajid and other related places.

Dolphin Squad and PRU teams would ensure effective patrolling around these religious places. The citizens will be provided three layers security through checking mechanism at masajid, parks and other public places.

The CCPO further said that search sweep and combing operations, snap checking, biometric verification and all other preventive measures have already been adopted to restrain anti peace elements from creating any untoward situation. Metal detectors and walk through gates along with CCTV cameras would be used for checking and monitoring purposes. Snipers would be deployed on roofs of buildings to keep an eye on any possible suspects or any suspicious activity.

Strict action would be taken against persons involved in aerial firing, one wheeling and hooliganism on Chand Raat and Eid ul Fitr. All the vehicles, motor bikes and persons would be thoroughly checked at Exit and Entrance points of the city.

Preventive measures have been adopted against anti-social elements and their data has been updated to stop such culprits to disturb peace of the city. Commander Lahore Police hoped that citizens would play a pivotal role and provide full support to Lahore Police to ensure peace in the city during Eid festivity.