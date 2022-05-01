Sharjeel felicitates Hamza Shahbaz on taking oath as Punjab CM

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Saturday congratulated Hamza Shahbaz Sharif on taking the oath of the office of the chief minister of Punjab.
He congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the leadership and workers of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz on completing the transition of power in the province in a democratic manner.
He said that the transition of power had to be completed, no matter how many obstacles were created in its passage by former prime minister Imran Khan and his political associates, according to a statement issued by the information minister’s office.
Memon lamented that Khan and his cronies made every possible attempt to cause a constitutional crisis and unrest in the country.
He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf considered itself above the constitution and law and they thought the 1973 Constitution was merely a piece of paper.
He said that the judiciary had to step in to take the decisions which were otherwise needed to be taken by the parliament.
The provincial information minister urged that that cases should be lodged against the PTI leadership for undermining the Constitution.
Barrister Murtaza Wahab said on Saturday that neither is any proposal for the inclusion of the Muttahida Qaumi...
Police on Saturday claimed to have recovered an abducted teenage girl and arrested the suspect nominated in the...
The incidence of oesophageal cancer has risen by 20 per cent in Pakistan in the last decade, an increase that is...
The Sindh High Court has directed the Sindh Building Control Authority to take effective steps for the demolition...
The provincial government of the Pakistan Peoples Party , since it came into power in Sindh in 2008, adopted a record...
Ali & Associates, a leading Intellectual property law firm, organised World Intellectual Property Day celebrations and...
Comments