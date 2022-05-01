Sharjeel felicitates Hamza Shahbaz on taking oath as Punjab CM

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Saturday congratulated Hamza Shahbaz Sharif on taking the oath of the office of the chief minister of Punjab.

He congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the leadership and workers of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz on completing the transition of power in the province in a democratic manner.

He said that the transition of power had to be completed, no matter how many obstacles were created in its passage by former prime minister Imran Khan and his political associates, according to a statement issued by the information minister’s office.

Memon lamented that Khan and his cronies made every possible attempt to cause a constitutional crisis and unrest in the country.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf considered itself above the constitution and law and they thought the 1973 Constitution was merely a piece of paper.

He said that the judiciary had to step in to take the decisions which were otherwise needed to be taken by the parliament.

The provincial information minister urged that that cases should be lodged against the PTI leadership for undermining the Constitution.