DPO Bahawalnagar transferred

LAHORE : Hours after Hamza Shehbaz replaced Usman Buzdar at Chief Minister Office on Saturday, DPO Bahawalnagar, Zafar Buzdar, was transferred. He reportedly is a close relative of former CM Usman Buzdar.
According to an order, SP Investigations Farooq Ahmad Anwar was awarded the additional charge of DPO Bahawalnagar.
