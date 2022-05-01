 
Sunday May 01, 2022
DPO Bahawalnagar transferred

By Our Correspondent
May 01, 2022

LAHORE : Hours after Hamza Shehbaz replaced Usman Buzdar at Chief Minister Office on Saturday, DPO Bahawalnagar, Zafar Buzdar, was transferred. He reportedly is a close relative of former CM Usman Buzdar.

According to an order, SP Investigations Farooq Ahmad Anwar was awarded the additional charge of DPO Bahawalnagar.

