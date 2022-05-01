Murree Tourism Police launched

LAHORE : Rawalpindi police launched Murree Tourism Police for the convenience and protection of tourists.

RPO Rawalpindi Ashfaq Ahmad Khan said that Patriata Police Station and Pahguari Police Station have also been made functional from today for the safety and service of citizens and tourists. In Murree, SP Kohsar is already performing his duties while a specially trained force has been deployed for Murree Tourism Police. He further said that a specially trained force has been deployed for Murree Tourism Police.

RPO added that the Murree Tourism Police initially had 150 police officers and personnel, a special tourist van, 03 specially prepared vehicles, 25 motorcycles, horse riding squad. He said that specially prepared vehicles and motorcycles have been provided to Murree Tourism Police while special tourism vans have also been prepared for Murree Tourism Police tourists.

RPO Rawalpindi further said that Murree Tourism Police would play a significant role in promoting tourism activities by providing assistance, protection and facilities to tourists. After the success of the pilot project in Murree, tourist places in other districts of Punjab like Fort Monroe, Nankana, Katas Raj, Kallar Kahar etc. and the scope of Punjab Tourism Police will also be expanded.