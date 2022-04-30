Tax on phones

The tax that is being imposed on cell phones bought outside of Pakistan is illogical and in bad taste. This is my second time in Pakistan during the last five months, and I am unable to use my phone. I am here for only two weeks, and there is no justification for me to pay thousands of rupees to activate my phone. The authorities considered are requested to reconsider this tax.

There should be a mechanism to link cell phones to the entry and exit dates of phone holders so that those who are in Pakistan for a short time are able to use their phones. Until this system is implemented, the tax should be cancelled and phones be allowed to be used.

Shahrzad Khattak

Abbottabad