Women on Wheel: Female drivers being trained, says CTO

LAHORE:CTO Lahore Muntazir Mehdi has said that the city traffic police is training women to ride motorcycles under the "Women on Wheel” project.

So far, more than 3,000 women have been trained to ride motorcycles while the 65th batch of women training is being trained at Women on Wheel School LOS near Rescue Academy.

Besides this, six driving schools were also established in Lahore in collaboration with City Traffic Police and Tevta. Only women drivers are being trained at Singhpura and Gulberg driving schools while the women are being imparted training to drive motorbikes at Women on Wheel School LOS. Mehdi said that empowering women would bring positive change in the society. The aim of ‘Women on Wheel’ project is to make women more confident and independent. CTO Muntazir Mehdi said that free driving licenses are also being issued to women at the end of the course. Citizens can call 15 helpline for admission in driving schools or may get help from Rasta App.