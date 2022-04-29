Wheelchair tennis team gets cash awards

KARACHI: Sachal Rangers have given cash awards and support to wheelchair tennis players who participated in ITF Wheelchair Tennis Qualifier Cup in Antalya, Turkey last month.

Commander Sachal Rangers Brig. Altaf Ahmad provided a new rickshaw to M Irfan, who is unemployed, and one hundred thousand rupees cash to Fida Hussain – both the members of the national team.

He also gave cash rewards of Rs 5000 each to wheelchair tennis players namely Nazia Ayub, Mathew, M Imran and Amjad Ali.

He offered the facilities at Rangers Sports Complex to special athletes for their regular practice.