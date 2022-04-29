Transporters play spoilsport as families leave for hometowns

Rawalpindi : The majority of families have started leaving the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to their native towns to celebrate Eidul Fitr which is expected to fall on May 2 or May 3, 2022, subject to the sighting of the Shawal crescent.

The passengers have protested against long route transporters for looting them with both hands through overcharging on all bus and wagon terminals here on Thursday. The Rawalpindi Railway Station was jam-packed with passengers they are going to their native towns and appreciating to cut down fares by 30 per cent.

The Pirwadahi Bus Terminal, Faizabad Bus and Wagon Terminal, Hamrahi Bus and Wagon Terminal, Soan Bus and Wagon Terminal, Peshawar Morr Bus, and Wagon Terminal, and several other terminals remained packed with passengers who intended to travel to their hometowns. The passengers have complained that bus drivers and conductors were overcharging. They are taking full advantage of this occasion and taking extra fares and also charge fares of luggage, passengers complained. The passengers also complained of the rough behaviour of transporters.

It merits mentioning here that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has rejected the summary of POL prices and decided to maintain the prices of petrol and diesel for the next fortnight. But, transporters are befooling passengers and taking extra fares.

It has become a routine for most of the natives living in Rawalpindi and Islamabad to leave for their hometowns on the occasion of Eid to spend quality time with their loved ones and celebrate the festival in the fullest manner. But, transporters taking full advantage of this occasion are charging extra fares.

The District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) Secretary Muhammad Rashid told ‘The News’ that we have formed a special squad for checking. “We will never spare transporters on overcharging,” he warned. The special checking staff will remain present at all terminals to monitor overcharging. We will also register FIRs against transporters for overcharging, he warned.

“I am going to my hometown, Mianwali, to celebrate Eidul Fitr with my loved ones. I am going to my hometown with my family a little early some three days before due to rush on ‘Chand Raat’,” he said. He has complained that transporters were taking extra fares. “The powerful transporters are not only charging extra fares but using rough attitude with passengers,” he protested. "This festival of Eid is very important for us to spend more time with our parents after remaining busy in jobs at outstations", Muhammad Noman said. He said that government should provide a proper transportation system for the public. Sharing the positive side, he said that due to the long holidays this Eid, we will be having enough time to spend with our family.