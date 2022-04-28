Shehbaz Sharif (Left) and Hamza Shahbaz. Photo: The News/File

LAHORE: The special court central Wednesday summoned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Punjab Minister-elect Hamza Shehbaz for their indictment in Rs16 billion money laundering case on May 14.

The court also extended interim bail of Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz till May 14. The indictment of the accused was due, but it could not be carried out on Wednesday. As the hearing commenced, Amjad Parvez, associate counsel for Shehbaz Sharif, moved an application before the court seeking one-time exemption of his client from personal appearance before the court. The counsel, in the exemption petition, said: “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was scheduled to chair a meeting of the cabinet committee in Islamabad on important matters of public interest. Therefore, he was unable to appear before the court.” He said he would argue the matter on the next hearing.

The judge responded that “either you will advance arguments on the next date or the charge will be framed on next hearing. There is a chance the case would be delayed for many hearing, the judge showed his dismay.

The counsel said that Shehbaz would appear before the court. He said that the main counsel Azam Nazir Tarar had been appointed as federal law minister and a new counsel would also be appointed by his client.



Meanwhile, the new FIA investigation officer (IO) of the case Nadeem Akhtar informed the court that previous investigation officer of the case Ali Mardan has been transferred to FIA Sindh. The IO said the case had been handed over to him on Tuesday night and he required time to go through it.

Meanwhile, Hamza Shehbaz appeared before the court and marked his attendance. The court, after hearing the parties, extended interim bail of Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz by May 14.