Kabaddi doping probe committee meeting delayed

KARACHI: The probe committee constituted by Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) to investigate the kabaddi doping scandal has rescheduled its first meeting.

The meeting, which was scheduled to be held on Tuesday, will now be held on Thursday (tomorrow) at Lahore, a senior member of the committee told ‘The News’.

The meeting was rescheduled because of the engagement of some of its members in various meetings in Islamabad.

Some of its members are to attend the meeting of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) with national federations on Wednesday (today) at Islamabad.