Parents should protect their children through vaccinations

Rawalpindi : Pakistan Pediatric Association Federal President Dr. Rai Asghar has said that the lives of millions of children can be saved by vaccinating children on time. These vaccines can be administered free of charge at EPI centers. He expressed these views while addressing a seminar on World Immunization Week.

Doctors and nurses, representatives of WHO also participated in the seminar. Dr. Rai Asghar added that EPI vaccine is the best and safest vaccine in the world. The cold chain is maintained according to world standards. Each vial is fitted with a temperature sensor VVM, which can detect vaccine defects.

He added that the EPI program now includes immunizations against 12 dangerous diseases that could be completed in seven visits. If for some reason the course could not be completed then at some point the course can be started from there again. Previous vaccinations are not wasted. Immunizations can also be given for mild illness or mild fever. Vaccines can cause fever in which paracetamol may be given.

Measles is on the rise these days. Measles only affects children who have not been vaccinated against measles twice.