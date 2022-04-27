Covid-19 is still here

We as a nation have become complacent about the Covid-19 virus. The authorities have also lifted all restrictions. With Eid just round the corner, people are thronging in markets for Eid shopping without adherence to Covid-19 SOPs. Even the business community is not bothered to ensure that people are following SOPs. The administration is also silent over the issue. In public offices and education institutions, the situation is the same. This seems to be a careless attitude given the number of coronavirus cases are resurfacing in other parts of the world, including the UK and China.
As the NCOC has been disbanded, the healthcare authorities are requested to take steps to prevent another virus outbreak. The vaccination drive must be expedited. Mass awareness campaigns must be launched to explain to people that they still need to be careful. It is true that we cannot afford to shut down our businesses and education activities, but we can make sure that everyone is taking precautionary measures.
Shakeel Ahmad Khan
Rawalpindi
