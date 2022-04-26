APNS greets Sharjeel on taking charge as Sindh Info minister

KARACHI: The All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) has welcomed Sharjeel Inam Memon on assuming the charge of Information Department as Minister Government of Sindh, says a press release.

Sarmad Ali, President and Mrs. Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society have congratulated Sharjeel on appointment for the second term as Minister Information Sindh and hoped that under his stewardship, the Sindh Information would protect and safeguard the freedom of press and strengthen relations of the provincial government with the print media.

The APNS office bearers expressed their confidence that during the tenure of Sharjeel Memon the interests of media will be safeguarded and actions will be taken for the development of print media in the province.

They requested that the problems faced by Sindh based publications including payment of long outstanding dues and transparency in release of provincial govt ads be addressed on priority during his tenure.