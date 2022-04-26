Orange Line connected with Faizabad

Islamabad:Within a week of the announcement by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the authorities concerned have connected Orange Line with Faizabad to provide a direct connectivity to and from New Islamabad Airport.

After this linkage, the citizens would be able to travel between Faizabad and New Islamabad Airport, a PM Office statement said calling it the fulfilment of another commitment with residents of the twin cities. The prime minister had operationalised the Orange Line project within four days of assuming his office which had been lying incomplete for last four years.