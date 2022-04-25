Cook Islands records first Covid death

Wellington: The tiny South Pacific nation of the Cook Islands reported its first coronavirus-related death on Sunday, more than two years after the pandemic erupted. A 63-year-old woman, who had underlying health conditions, died on her way to hospital on the island of Aitutaki late Saturday. "It is with great sadness that I announce that we have just recorded our first in-country death attributed to Covid-19," Prime Minister Mark Brown said in a statement Sunday.