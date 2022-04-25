Adab Dost Karachi holds Naat Mushaira

The Adab Dost Karachi, a literary organisation, recently held a Naatia Mushaira in the holy month of Ramazan. A large number of veteran and young poets participated at the event and recited their Naat.

The Mushaira was presided over by poet Rafiuddin Raaz and began with a Hamd, recited by Bina Kamran. The proceedings were moderated by Dr Qamar Rizvi. The poets who participated in the Mushaira included Rashid Noor, Dr Ambreen Haseeb Amber, Dr Abbas Shaheer, Zahid Hussain, Waqar Zaidi, Dr Rehana Ahsan, Sarwar Ghazali, Iftikhar Haider, Adnan Aks, Mehtab Alam Mehtab, Zia Zaidi, Ghazanfar Ali, Gul Afshan, Muhammad Ali Soz, Kashif Ali Hashmi, Kavish Kazmi, Qamar Asi, Yasir Saeed Siddiqui, Shah Fahad, Shahab Iqtidar Qadr, Shahnaz Rizvi, Nuzhat Anees and Danial Ismail.

Those who attended the event called it a spiritual event. They said such programmes should be frequently organised as they help people understand the true spirit of their religion.