Real Betis beat Valencia on penalties to win Copa del Rey

SEVILLE: Real Betis won the Spanish Copa del Rey on Saturday, beating Valencia 5-4 on penalties in Seville after a thrilling final finished 1-1 after extra time.

Valencia’s Yunus Musah blazed over in the shoot-out, allowing Juan Miranda the chance to score the winning penalty at La Cartuja as Betis claimed the fourth major trophy in the club’s 115-year history.

Borja Iglesias had headed Betis in front but Hugo Duro equalised for Valencia before half-time and neither side could find a winner, either in the second period or extra time.

But Musah’s error and Miranda’s cool head gave Betis the cup for a third time, in their home city, following the club’s two previous triumphs in 1977 and 2005.

Betis captain Joaquin hoisted the trophy after it was presented to him by the king of Spain, Felipe VI.

“I have tears of emotion, tears of joy,” said Joaquin. “It’s what we all wanted, to win a cup again, the Copa del Rey, as beautiful as we know it is.”

Joaquin, the 40-year-old winger, who made his debut for Betis aged 19 in 2000 and played in the final 17 years ago, came on in the 86th minute and scored a penalty. It remains to be seen whether he decides this is a fitting end now to what has been a remarkable career.

“I am going to enjoy the moment,” said Joaquin. “We are Copa del Rey champions and we dedicate this to all the people who have been with us — the coaching staff, masseurs, cooks, waiters — all those people whose work is not seen but deserve as much credit as us.”

Many had billed this as a clash of styles, with the swashbuckling approach of Betis tasked with breaking down the grit and resilience of Valencia, but in reality both teams contributed equally to an open and enthralling final.

“Football can be beautiful and it can also be cruel. It hurts,” said Valencia’s Jose Gaya.

It was only the second final in 14 years not to include any of Real Madrid, Barcelona or Atletico Madrid and while Betis and Valencia are hardly minnows in Spain, there was no doubting the weight of the occasion for both clubs.