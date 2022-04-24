Corruption was rampant in postings, transfers: Sana

Rana Sanaullah. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan on Saturday said during the previous government's tenure, corruption was rampant in postings and transfers.

Addressing a reception, he said the country has been ruled by an incompetent mob for the last three and a half years, which has done nothing but corruption, propaganda and politics of revenge. He said that Imran Khan would be held accountable as the incumbent government does not believe in taking revenge.

He said that Imran Khan had not only destabilised the national economy but also ruined the country, therefore, he was removed from power in a constitutional manner and now he would be rejected in the next general elections.

Talking to the media in Faisalabad late Friday night, Sana said Imran Khan had adopted the politics of victimisation and used negative propaganda against his political opponents just for his nefarious designs. "However, we will not victimise anyone or put him or her in jail in revenge,” he added.

He said that Imran Khan is an arrogant person and he has also cheated his loyalists due to which his supporters rejected him in the assembly. He said that public meeting of Imran Khan held at Lahore on Thursday (April 21) was a flop show as he had lost his credibility in the general public. His public rally of 2011 was three times bigger than the recent public meeting.

“Actually, Aleem Khan like persons arranged the 2011 rally for Imran Khan which remained successful, but now Aleem Khan has also rejected him (Imran Khan),” he said and added that now the people would reject him in the general elections.

Rana Sanaullah said that Imran Khan befooled the people by trumping a tune that he would establish a new welfare state like Riyasat-e-Madina but on the other hand, he enforced price hike, unemployment and poverty on the masses. He said that Imran Khan’s government was the outcome of rigging and the ineligibles remained in power for the last three and a half years. Imran and his team badly failed to serve the masses, rather they put their entire energies on corruption, negative propaganda and victimisation of their political opponents. In this connection, they also used social media openly, he alleged.

Now, Imran and his fan club are pretending that US hatched a conspiracy to topple his government but, in fact, supporting members of the PTI rejected Khan due to his bad deeds, he added. Imran was well aware that his supporters were angry with him. Hence, there was no need of any conspiracy to end his government.

He said that Imran Khan and Usman Buzdar both were involved in corruption through their touts, adding that now they should be ready to face the music in next elections. The PMLN will introduce reforms for national progress and prosperity through a democratic way. “We will also try our best to control the price hike first to provide the maximum relief to the masses,” he added.

Rana Sanaullah said that the PMLN would make whatever reforms the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) wanted. He said the ECP had stated before the court that it required seven months for arranging fresh elections and the PMLN was ready to provide required facilities to election commission in this regard.

Meanwhile, the interior minister urged President Arif Alvi to fulfill his constitutional responsibilities and help run the country on constitutional grounds. He reminded him to perform his duty as the President of Pakistan instead of following his party chief Imran Khan’s dictates, said a statement issued here. The minister said the country would be run according to the Constitution and not upon the whims of Imran Khan.

“The office of President is a constitutional post and not related to politics. When the time arrives for performing constitutional obligation, the president, the governors and others related to PTI get sick,” he said. He said the order of the Lahore High Court was continuously being violated after defying the Supreme Court’s directives.

Rana Sanaullah said the Punjab government was being run without the chief minister and cabinet members for the last 21 days. The president should meet his constitutional obligations and immediately nominate a person to administer oath to the newly-elected chief minister, he said.