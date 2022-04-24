Pakistan’s educational conundrum

Pakistan is one of the most diverse countries in south-east Asia, bordered by India, Iran, China, and Afghanistan. The Muslim-majority country was established in its current form after the partition of former British India into India and Pakistan in 1947. Due to the rapid stagnation of our education system since the inception of Pakistan; the concept of traditional residential schooling was brought up, which was a substitute for the present public educational system.

Soon, the greed of the few took over the benefit of many; our educational system has been led to ruins. What once was a source of education and a place to learn new skills has now turned into what people call & quot; a disaster in the making. & quot; amid this, residential schooling has been brought up with a promise to help rejuvenate the broken system, once known as the educational system of Pakistan.

As the name states, residential schooling is a type of schooling practice in Pakistan, where private school chains have been brought up systematically to fight the stagnated public educational system. The rotting teaching pedagogy of the public sector is being met with a fresh and enthusiastic teaching methodology, destined with one goal in mind; to provide a better educational platform to generation Z. Private schooling fought the problem of insufficient recreational space with trips to different areas of Pakistan, thus highlighting the importance of trips and change of venues on the students' mind. The students were introduced to a new era of technology consequently enhancing their skill sets. Private education has provided the masses with a better way to secure their children's future. As technology evolves rapidly, what is new today shall be replaced by a better technological marvel tomorrow. Private education has bridged the skill gap and helped the students grow and learn the demands of the market. This has made private sector education a necessity of the time.

However, this sigh of relief was short-lived. Private schooling proved to be an excellent step for the betterment of the younger generation's learning process as far as education was concerned.

Still, we have seen that now this venue has also turned into a business rather than remaining a non-profitable enterprise. Private schooling has now become a cash cow. There is no doubt that private residential institutions have raised the literacy rate by 250%, creating a massive rift between private and public schooling. However, most private educational institutions are run in residential areas to avoid huge commercial taxes.

— Wahaj Rahim

Islamabad