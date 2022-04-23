Extremist India

Extremist elements in India have once again launched attacks against the country’s Muslim community. Narendra Modi’s government has reached the highest levels of extremism and fascism. Its Hindu nationalist ideology is allowing the ruling party’s supporters to attack Muslims with the help of government machinery. The Indian police have failed to take any action against these miscreants. Cases are being registered against ‘unknown’ people.
The Modi government’s policy of oppression and injustice now stands exposed, but the UN is playing the role of a silent spectator. Pakistan’s newly elected government should have strongly condemned this oppression of Indian Muslims as soon as it came to power.
Muhammad Shafique
Islamabad
