BD confirm participation in SAG baseball event

LAHORE: The Bangladesh Baseball Federation (BBF) has confirmed it will send its baseball team to feature in the South Asian Games to be held in Pakistan.

In a letter addressed to the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB), Secretary General of the Bangladesh Baseball Federation Aminul Islam Liton confirmed the participation of the Bangladesh baseball team.

President of Pakistan Federation Baseball Fakhar Ali Shah said that the teams of India, Sri Lanka and Nepal had already confirmed. He said that Pakistan baseball teams (men and women) are number one in South Asia. “Inshallah we will win both gold medals for Pakistan in baseball,” he said.

He further said that the representatives of Pakistan Federation Baseball in Islamabad have met the Director General of Pakistan Sports Board Col (R) Asif Zaman in connection with the camp of Pakistan team. Asif said that the training camp of Pakistan baseball team for Asian Games and South Asian Games will be held at Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad, very soon.