PTI files appeal against daily hearing of foreign funding case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday filed an intra-court appeal in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), challenging the decision on conclusion of foreign funding case by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) within 30 days. A two-member bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Babar Sattar will hear the appeal on Thursday (today).

PTI's General Secretary Asad Umar filed the appeal against the decision of a single-member bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani ordering the ECP to decide the foreign funding case in 30 days.

The PTI has prayed in its appeal to set aside the judgment of single member bench. The appellant prayed the phrase “face the music” was used in the directive which was strict, unparliamentary and beyond the mandate of the single-bench. It was further prayed the court used the words “foreign funding” in the verdict, but the case before the Election Commission was of “forbidden funding”. It is also said in the appeal that no request was made to the single-bench of Islamabad High Court for the ECP decision in 30 days.