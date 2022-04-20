CDA allocates Rs4m for water tankers’ maintenance

Islamabad : Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) Water Management Wing has allocated Rs4 million for maintenance of water tankers to address water supply complaints in a timely manner.

A tender in that regard would be floated in national dailies in few days after that the repair work on the water tankers would be commenced in workshop of Machinery Pool Organisation (MPO), Deputy Director General (DG) water management, Sardar Khan Zimri told APP on Tuesday.

The amount would be spent on repair of essential spare parts of tankers including tyres, tubes and flippers, he added.

The authority, he said had recently added eight vehicles to water tankers'' fleet after necessary repair and maintenance work to improve water supply at sectoral areas.

Currently the wing possessed a fleet of around 34 water tankers to address water supply complaints from the residents.

"CDA supplying water regularly as per available sources and water management wing had increased two million gallons per day water on directions of authority''s chairman to avoid water shortage in the holy month of Ramzan," he noted.

The CDA through various measures had overcome the water shortage issue, he said, adding earlier there were around 350 daily complaints but nowadays they have been reduced to 150. Similarly, a helpline was set up for protecting water from wastage and challans were issued to violators.

Citizens may report the water leakage at any time on WhatsApp number 03357775444 while inquiry offices for water tankers supply were functional in all the sectors, he added.

Zimri said an online Khuli Katcheri (open court) on water supply issues in areas falling within municipal limits of Islamabad were being held on weekly basis live on CDA official facebook from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

The deputy DG water management said in order to improve performance of field staff and monitor the vehicles the CDA management had installed a modern tracking system to monitor them with the help of a single dashboard.

The initiative was continuation of measures being taken self-accountability in the organization, he added. It may be mention here that the CDA used to charge Rs100 to provide 1/3 tanker.