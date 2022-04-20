Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on PM Shehbaz Sharif at the PM House, Islamabad on April 19, 2022. Photo: PID

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at the PM House on Tuesday.

Professional matters pertaining to national security were discussed during the meeting, the Prime Minister's Secretariat in a statement said.

The COAS could not attend the oath-taking ceremony of the prime minister, which was held last week, due to indisposition. “On that day, the Army Chief also did not come to his office,” the military spokesperson, while responding to a question during a media briefing, had said.

However, it has been a tradition that services chiefs call on a new prime minister on his or her assuming office. Chairman Joints Chiefs of Staff Committee, Chief of the Naval Staff and Chief of Air Staff are also expected to call on the prime minister in the next couple of days.