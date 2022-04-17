Imran out to incite masses for violence, claims Amir Muqam

CHAKDARA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) provincial chief Amir Muqam on Saturday said that ex-prime minister Imran Khan and his cronies had launched a campaign against the institutions to divert attention of people from the massive corruption committed during his rule in the country.

“All this drama of holding public meetings is aimed at befooling masses to hide his corruption and bad governance during the last four years,” the PMLN leader told media during his visit to residence of late Haji Said Ghani, a former leaguer from Ouch in Lower Dir, to offer condolences on the death of his son.

Irshad Ghani, the son of late Haji Said Ghani, was murdered at Zero point in Islamabad recently.

Amir Muqam said that he was in constant contact with the relevant officials of Punjab Police and vowed that the killers of Irshad Ghani would be arrested soon.

About the new government, he said that Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif had launched public welfare projects soon after coming into power.

Coming down hard on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan, the PMLN leader said that the previous government had ruined the economy while thousands of people were rendered jobless owing to the flawed economic policies.

The poor, he added, were yearning for two times meal while price-hike had crippled the low-income salaried and lower middle class.

Amir Muqam alleged that billions of rupees of corruption had been committed during the ex-premier Imran Khan-led government but still he was calling others as thieves and corrupt.

He said that PTI had staged a drama to divert attention of the people from the malpractices and corruption committed during its rule.

He said PTI Chairman Imran Khan, even took gifts from the Toshakhana and sold those abroad.

“Imran Khan sold these gifts for Rs140 million in Dubai,” he said, adding that the expensive gifts traded the former prime minister for money included diamond jewellery sets, bracelets and wristwatches.

Amir Muqam said that now people were being incited for violence to hush up his corruption and malpractices.