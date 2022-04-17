General elections: PPP invites applications for party tickets

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has invited applications from candidates for party tickets for seats of National Assembly and all provincial assemblies for the forthcoming general elections.

Secretary General of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Farhatullah Babar said the applications for party tickets should be addressed to the president Pakistan Peoples Party

Parliamentarians.

Each application must be accompanied with a Bank draft of Rs40,000 for a National Assembly party ticket and Rs30,000 for a provincial assembly ticket. Applications must reach the party secretariat in Islamabad or Bilawal House Karachi by April 30.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has invited party ticket holders, Central Executive Committee members and divisional presidents of Balochistan, Sindh and Punjab to submit their suggestions regarding the forthcoming LB polls in these provinces to the party secretariat in Islamabad.

According to the PPP, the party tickets in local bodies’ polls are awarded by provincial party chapters and there is no change in the policy. However, for a broader and deeper engagement of party cadres, the PPP chairman has decided to also invite ticket holders to submit suggestions for polls to CEC.