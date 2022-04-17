2 alleged terrorists killed in DI Khan operation

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The police and other law enforcing agencies in a joint action killed the two most wanted terrorists in Gerah Guldad area in Kulachi tehsil on Saturday.

Taking action on intelligence-based information, the police along with personnel of army and intelligence agencies conducted an operation in Gerah Guldad area in Kulachi tehsil.

The police said that terrorists of the proscribed Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan opened fire when they saw the personnel of police, army intelligence agencies.

They the personnel returned the fire and killed two terrorists indetified as Khalil and Ihsan, who were affiliated with the TTP;s Gandapur Group.

The police said that the terrorists of Gandapur Group were involved in attack on the vehicle of deputy superintendent of police, Kulachi.

Weapons, including two Kalashnikovs, two hand grenades, five magazines and others were also recovered from the terrorists.