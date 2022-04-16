 
Saturday April 16, 2022
Hangu by-poll tomorrow

By Bureau report
April 16, 2022

PESHAWAR: The by-elections in NA 33 Hangu will be held on April 17 as the election campaign ended on Friday night. A total of five candidates are in the run for the seat where 3,18,900 registered voters will cast their votes on Sunday. The candidates include to independent candidates.

