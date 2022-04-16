Shahzad Saleem reappointed Lahore NAB DG

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal reappointed Shahzad Saleem as NAB's Lahore director general on Friday.

Shahzad has been directed to assume office with immediate effect in a notification from the NAB headquarters. He was transferred to Islamabad in December last year and Jamil Ahmad was appointed as Lahore NAB DG. Jamil Ahmed has been asked to report to the NAB headquarters.

It has been learnt that Jamil Ahmad had himself requested the NAB chairman to transfer him to Islamabad over family and health issues. He also wrote a letter to the NAB chairman on March 25, a copy of which is also available with The News.

Previously, Shahzad Saleem had served as the Lahore NAB DG from 2017 to 2021, only to face severe criticism from the PMLN for making cases against its leaders allegedly at the behest of the PTI government.

In the Lahore NAB, the tenure of Shahzad Saleem is considered as a golden period as the Lahore region’s annual plea bargain recoveries increased by 181pc to Rs14,650 million. Besides, Rs80,855 million indirect recoveries were also made, with an annual increase of 1,087pc.