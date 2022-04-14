Mansehra to start uplift schemes for marginalised segments

MANSEHRA: District administration has decided to include such development schemes in its annual development programme that could directly benefit women, transgender persons, religious minorities and people with disabilities.

The decision was taken at a meeting, chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance) Nazima Shaheen. The meeting discussed the proposed schemes, which would be forwarded to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for inclusion in the Annual Development Programme.

“We have also been planning to execute such development schemes, which would address issues related to cemetery and worship places of the religious minorities in the district,” she said.

The ADC said that such development schemes, which had been missed in the ongoing financial year 2021-2022, would also be incorporated in the fresh development programme being finalised for the year 2022-23. She said that development schemes of both urban and rural parts of the district would be included in the ADP.