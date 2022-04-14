Four French, one Belgian among 10 dead in Egypt bus crash

CAIRO: Four French and one Belgian were among 10 people killed in a bus crash on Wednesday in Egypt, whose tourism industry is only just emerging from a decade of political upheaval and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fourteen others -- eight French and six Belgians -- were taken to hospital with "broken bones, bruises and superficial injuries" but all were in a stable condition, the governor of the southern province of Aswan said.

The Belgian foreign ministry confirmed to AFP that one of its citizens died and others were injured.

The accident occurred in early morning when the bus collided with a pick-up as it was transporting the tourists on the 300 kilometre road journey between Aswan and the famed Abu Simbel temple further south.