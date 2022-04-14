Farewell ceremony for outgoing CCPO

LAHORE:Lahore police on Wednesday organised a farewell party for the outgoing Capital City Police Office (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmad Dev on his transfer to the Establishment Division.

DIGs of Investigation, Operations and Security wings, SSPs and SPs expressed their feelings regarding the experience, decision-making power, professional attitude and guidance of Fayyaz Ahmad during performance of his duties.

DIG Investigation Shehzada Sultan, DIG Operations Dr Abid, CTO Lahore Muntazir Mehdi and other senior police officers gave away bouquets, gifts and souvenirs to the outgoing officer as a token of acknowledgement for his services for the Lahore Police.

Fayyaz expressed his gratitude for the honour given to him at the ceremony and appreciated the qualities of the Lahore police. SSP Investigation Imran Kishwar, SSP Operations Mustansar Feroze, SSP Admin Atif Nazir, SSP Legal Ghulam Hussain Chohan, SP Security, SP Dolphin Squad, SPs of CIA, AVLS and Anti-Riot Force, all divisional SPs of Operations, Investigation and Wing and senior police officers of CCPO office attended the ceremony.