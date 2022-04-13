Cops martyred in DI Khan attack laid to rest

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Funeral prayers for the five policemen, who had embraced martyrdom during a terrorist attack in the Kulachi area, were offered with state honours here on Tuesday.

Civil and military officials, relatives and people from various walks of life attended the collective Namaz-e-Janaza for the deceased at the Ijaz Shaheed Police Lines here. Later, the bodies of martyred cops were shifted to their respective native towns and laid to rest.

Five policemen had martyred and four others injured, including a senior officer, in a terrorist attack in the Kulachi area on Monday night. Kulachi Deputy Superintendent of Police Fazal Subhan and his squad were patrolling Chowk Yadgar on a police van when they were attacked by unknown terrorists with rocket launchers.

Meanwhile, Munawar Khan, the cop of Elite Force who had martyred in Kulachi terror attack, was the lone brother of six sisters. His funeral prayer was offered at his native town Kulachi and then laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard.