Ex-MPA Omer Leghari passes away

LAHORE:Former MPA Sardar Omer Khan Leghari passed away at the age of 88 on Tuesday. Omer Khan attended Aitchison College Lahore and was a national level cyclist as well as an old car enthusiast and owned many priceless antique cars. Belonging to an influential political family, he was elected to the Provincial Assembly of Punjab in 1985 and 1988. Omer was the first cousin of ex-president Sardar Farooq Ahmed Khan Leghari. Dua for the departed soul will be held tomorrow (Thursday) at 24 Main Gulberg at 5pm.
