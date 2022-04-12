IHC dismisses plea against Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday dismissed a petition seeking to stop Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif from participating in the election of prime minister.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah declared the petition filed by Hamdardan-e-Pakistan Chairman Mian Ghulam Rasool as non-maintainable. At the outset of hearing, the court asked whether the party was registered.

The petitioner answered in the affirmative, saying the party's registration certificate was attached with the petition. The petitioner said Shehbaz Sharif was facing several NAB cases. After listening arguments, the court dismissed the case.