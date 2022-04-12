Agha Sabir helps Denim Craft outwit Factdate Engineering

KARACHI: Opener Agha Sabir’s fluent half century helped Denim Craft outwit Factdate Engineering by 13 runs in their Group A encounter of the 37th Karachi Gymkhana Ramazan Festival Cricket Tournament 2022 here at the KG Cricket Ground on Monday.

Sabir, later declared the Man of the Match, smashed one six and eight fours in his 39-ball 54. His opening partner, Rizwan Ali, struck one six and four fours in his 37 off 36 balls.

Rizwan Qureshi picked up three wickets in quick succession to pull it back for Factdate Engineering after the explosive start. Denim Craft finished with a total of 173 for five in 20 overs with Ahmed Zeeshan (25 off 15 balls) and Adnan Malik (26 off 23 balls) chipping in with little cameos.

Opener Ghazanfar Khan (43 off 23 balls) dominated the 70-run second wicket partnership with Tariq Haroon (14 off 16 balls) while Rizwan Qureshi stroked a whirlwind 25 off 15 balls to put Factdate Engineering in a commanding position. But they collapsed from 117 for three to 160 all out. The wickets were shared between Asif Shaikh (3-27), Agha Sabir (2-15), Azizullah (2-26) and Muhammad Ali (2-29).