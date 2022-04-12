Expanding road network under CPEC a big challenge

LAHORE:Training plays a crucial role in the success of any organisation and it is the character building of the officers during the training that develops the characters of the institutions; IG National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) Inam Ghani expressed these views while addressing the inaugural ceremony of new buildings at NHMP Training College Sheikhupura on Monday.

Additional IG Khalid Mahmoood, Commandant Training College DIG Mehboob Aslam, Deputy Commandant Taimoor Khan, CPO Training Nasim Shah, officials of PWD and many NHMP officers were present on occasion.

Addressing the ceremony of new buildings of Admin block, Academic Block and barracks, IG Inam Ghani said the expanding road network under CPEC was a big challenge for Motorway Police and the quality training of NHMP officers is vital to coping with these new challenges. He said that NHMP is a magnificent and prestigious department with deep-rooted respect in people's hearts by adopting golden principles of honesty, courtesy, and help. IG stressed that it is the prime focus of the department to train its officers in such a manner that they must remain courteous with the road users in every kind of situation.

Inam Ghani further added that in the perspective of CPEC, it is imperative to expand the infrastructure of NHMP Training College because it is a nursery from where officers got valuable training to perform their professional duties throughout Pakistan. He also appreciated the efforts of Commandant Training College Mahboob Aslam in the expansion of NHMP Training College.

Talking on the occasion, Commandant Training College DIG Mehboob Aslam said that it is his strong desire to uplift the standards of this college to the point where it could compete with any other renowned training institute. DIG showed his commitment that he and his team would work day and night to materialise this dream. At the end of the event, souvenirs were distributed among officers who worked hard to initiate this vital development project.

43 beggar children: The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) has rescued more than 43 beggar children in provincial capital during a week-long operation. In a press statement issued here on Monday, CPWP Chairperson Sarah Ahmed said that child rescue operations were carried out at various points of the City in Ramazan, which resulted in a clear decrease in child beggary in City.

She said that around 33 beggar boys and 10 beggar girls were taken into custody. The chairperson said that bureau teams were conducting operations against child beggary on daily basis, asserting that the department was providing education, health and boarding and lodging facilities to the rescued child beggars for their rehabilitation.