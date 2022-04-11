 
Monday April 11, 2022
Aussie PM calls May 21 elections

By AFP
April 11, 2022

Sydney: Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison called federal elections for May 21 on Sunday, launching a come-from-behind battle to stay in power after three years rocked by floods, bushfires and the Covid-19 pandemic.

