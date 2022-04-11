Mercury reaches 41.2°C in City

LAHORE:Mercury reached 41.2°C in the provincial metropolis here Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most areas while very hot in upper Sindh and South Punjab.

Sunday's maximum temperature was recorded at Jacobabad, Padidan, Mohen-Jo-Daro and Sibbi where mercury reached 46°C while in Lahore, it was 41.2°C and minimum was 22.5°C.