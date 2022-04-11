Hamza hosts Iftar dinner for dissident groups

LAHORE:PMLN central vice-president Hamza Shehbaz has said the PTI was defeated in the federation and it will face the same fate in Punjab. Members of the united opposition and members of dissident groups of PTI held a consultative meeting in a hotel here Sunday.
The meeting chaired by Hamza Shehbaz discussed government formation in Punjab, overall political situation and petitions pending in the Lahore High Court.
Hamza Shehbaz Sharif also hosted an Iftar dinner for the leaders and members of the united opposition and dissident groups at a private hotel. On this occasion, the overall political situation and especially the formation of government in Punjab was discussed in detail while the petitions pending in the Lahore High Court were also discussed.
