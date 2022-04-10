One dead as Israeli army raids W Bank

JENIN, Palestinian Territories: Israeli security forces raided the flashpoint West Bank district of Jenin on Saturday killing a Palestinian and wounding 12 others, after vowing there will "not be limits" to curb surging violence.

The operation, which lasted several hours, came after a gunman from Jenin went on a shooting rampage in a popular Tel Aviv nightlife area on Thursday evening, killing three Israelis and wounding more than a dozen others.

Following the attack, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett gave security agencies "full freedom" to end deadly violence that has surged since March 22 "in order to defeat terror". "There are not and will not be limits for this war," Bennett.