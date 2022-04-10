Rescue stations inaugurated in 3 tehsils

LAHORE : The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer on Saturday formally inaugurated Rescue Stations in three tehsils of district Gujranwala including Nowshera Virkan, Kamoke, and Wazirabad for the provision of timely emergency services to the residents of these tehsils. Dr Rizwan Naseer said that two refurbished ambulances of Patient Transfer Service (PTS) had been provided at each tehsils stations to prevent any delay in starting the Rescue Service. Now, two new fully equipped Emergency Ambulances with trained emergency staff have been provided to each tehsil for providing prompt response to emergencies. The inaugural ceremonies were held at Nowshera Virkan, Kamoke, and Wazirabad here on Saturday.

REO Kamal Abaid, DEO Gujranwala Rifat Zia, Head of Operations Mr Ayaz Aslam, Head of Community Safety & Information Ms Deeba Shehnaz, Spokesperson Rescue Punjab Farooq Ahmed, Rescue & Safety Officers Gujranwala, and a large number of rescuers and residents of three tehsils attended the ceremonies. Addressing the ceremony, Dr Rizwan congratulated the people of the areas of the new Rescue Stations at these tehsils. The Rescue services after the addition of new ambulances and staff would definitely benefit all residents of these tehsils. He aspired that rescuers appointed in these tehsils would perform their duties to rescue the victims of emergencies without any discrimination.

He emphasised on providing quality emergency services to emergency victims, he stated that services of Rescue 1122 have not only been acknowledged in Pakistan but also at the international level. He hoped that all rescuers should maintain the standard of this life saving Emergency Service in these new tehsils of Punjab.

Earlier, DEO, Rifat Zia briefed DG PESD about the construction of Rescue stations, resources to the stations, operational mechanism, and performance of the District Gujranwala. The Rescuers and Rescue Scouts (Volunteers) demonstrated lifesaving skills at the newly established stations.

The people of the area expressed their gratitude over the inauguration of the station. They thanked DG PESD, Dr Rizwan Naseer, for providing the basic right to the timely provision of emergency services to the victims of the emergencies.