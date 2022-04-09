SC stopped Speaker from becoming future Hitler: Siraj

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Siraj-ul-Haq said if the Supreme Court had not protected the Constitution by reversing the ruling of the Speaker, the process would have continued and some future Speaker could remove the Islamic provisions of the Constitution.

Addressing a gathering on Friday, he said if Supreme Court had not ruled against it, the speaker could have become the future Hitler. He praised the decision of the Islamabad High Court declaring the PECA Ordinance null and void and termed it a fruit of the struggle of journalists, saying it would help establish freedom of the press in the country.

Siraj lamented that the opposition had started leveling filthy allegations against the PTI government despite that it was in its last day in power, saying the same was practiced by Prime Minister Imran Khan during his four-year rule. He said the ruling elite was habitual of accusing each other to divert the public attention from its loot and plunder of the country and get away with it.

He said the task of the rulers was to fix institutions, establish the rule of law and the Constitution and ensure the provision of basic rights to the people. “Unfortunately, this was not done in 74 years, during which the country was subjected to various experiments, but all failed. That is why the JI insists that the solution to the problems lies only in the Islamic system,” he added.

He lamented that Imran Khan’s government had not taken a single step towards achieving the goals of the state of Madinah in four years, and the PM used the slogan to put the country under the control of the IMF and the World Bank. He said when JI lawyers argued against usury in the Federal Shariah Court, government lawyers opposed them. “The same opposition was adopted during the PPP and PML-N rule. Imran Khan dubbed himself anti-American, but he imported all advisers from America and ran the country like an NGO. Our rulers still look to America instead of Allah,” he said. Siraj asserted that society changes because of the rulers and if the rulers are pious then society also reforms itself. “Instead of seeking guidance from religion, our rulers acted on the cues of foreign powers. That is why the country went into decline. In our country, the higher a person’s public office, the bigger is his corruption. The PTI made big claims to eradicate corruption but proved to be a pack of lies. Imran Khan and his colleagues have not taken a single step towards the establishment of justice,” he claimed.

He said the three major parties had flopped badly and proved facilitators of each other in corruption and lawlessness, and contained the same feudal lords and capitalists. “The names of the same families appeared in the Panama Leaks and Pandora Papers and other scandals. Inflation and unemployment have made people's lives miserable, and if people want a real change, they should support the Jamaat-e-Islami,” he added.