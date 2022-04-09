Four killed, eight injured in shootings, knife attacks

Four people were killed and eight others wounded in separate incidents in gun and knife attacks in Karachi on Friday.

A man was killed and two others were wounded in a firing incident in the Orangi Town neighbourhood on Friday night. The incident took place near Aligarh Market in Banaras.

After getting information, police and rescuers reached the crime scene and transported the casualties to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where one of the victims succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The deceased person was identified as Noor Muhammad, 50, son of Fazal Muhammad, while the injured persons included Alam Khan, 60, and Sher Zaman, 25. The motive behind the incident could not be ascertained immediately.

Separately, two watchmen were killed and two others wounded during a clash in Cantonment Bazaar within the limits of the Frere police station. Responding to reports, police and rescuers reached the crime scene and took the casualties to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center.

SHO Waqar Tanoli said the incident took place before Iftari when some watchmen of the apartment clashed with each other about sitting on a charpoy. During the clash, they started attacking each other and also used knives. As a result, two watchmen were killed and two others wounded.

The deceased were identified as 25-year-old Imdad Hussian and Asad, 28, while the injured as Hamza, 25, and Azad Ali. The SHO said the police had arrested three suspects, namely Muhammad Khan, Arshad Khan and Yasin.

An elderly man was killed during a clash between two groups in Model Colony, Malir. After getting information, police and rescuers reached the crime scene and transported the casualty to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy where he was identified as 60-yar-old Kaleem, son of Noor.

No case has been registered as what there is a dispute between the Model Colony and Airport police over jurisdiction.

Five hurt in shooting

A man, identified as Akhtar Ali, son of Afsar Ali was wounded after he offered resistance to a mugging bid in Gulistan-e-Jauhar. He was taken to the JPMC for medical treatment.

A 55-year-old man, identified as Zulfiqar, son of Nauroz, was wounded for resisting a mugging bid in Lyari’s Kalri locality. He was taken to the CHK for medical treatment.

Similarly, Abdul Hameed, 40, was wounded in a firing incident that took place in the jurisdiction of the New Karachi Industrial Area police station. Police said that the incident took place over offering resistance on a mugging attempt. A case has been registered while an investigation is underway.

In another incident, a security guard of a private company was wounded after his gun fired a shot accidentally in Sohrab Goth. The injured guard has been identified as Zaheer Khan. He was taken to the ASH.

A 45-year-old Fahad, son of Javed, was wounded in a firing incident that took place over offering resistance to a mugging bid in Nazimabad. He was taken to the ASH. Meanwhile, a 45-year-old Jalil Ahmed was wounded after he was attacked with a knife during a clash in Liaquatabad. He was taken to the ASH.