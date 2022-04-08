Shehbaz offers olive branch to PTI

ISLAMABAD: Offering an olive branch to the ruling PTI, the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has asked the PTI leadership to consult with opposition over the electoral reforms.

Well-placed political sources told The News the opposition leader wants to introduce electoral reforms having the approval of all political parties. However, he consulted the idea with the fellow opposition leaders before making the formal offer to the PTI. Though, the offer is limited to the electoral reforms, the cooperation could be made in other spheres as well depending upon the desire of the PTI. The sources pointed out that the opposition parties are prepared to undertake backdoor consultations on subjects, which are of the mutual interest but it depends upon the flexibility of the PTI.

The opposition leaders are expecting that Prime Minister Imran Khan may opt to resign today (Friday) to evade the vote of no-trust that must be held by tomorrow (Saturday) in line with the order of the apex court.

The united oppositionâ€™s strength has increased to 181 MPs after two more independent members joined the opposition camp. One of them is from interior Sindh. In addition, as many as 36 dissidents of PTI are also siding with the opposition.

The sources pointed out that the opposition leadership has asked Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Syed Naveed Qamar and Miftah Ismail to start working on recommendations for the next year’s budget.The sources said that the legislators from PTI and PMLQ would not resign from their seats, If Imran Khan decides to go for the mass resignations.