Quadrangular series idea will counter league threats: Ramiz

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja has left for Dubai to attend the ICC Board’s meeting where he is expected to convince member countries on the proposed annual Quadrangular Series and it is a must to counter the growing threats of League cricket to countries’ cricket.

Before leaving for Dubai, the PCB chairman hoped that his idea of holding the series would be understood in letter and spirit.

“As a former cricketer, I want to contribute to the cricketing world. Indian and New Zealand boards are also headed by former cricketers and they realise well the importance of countries’ cricket in wake of growing threats from the league cricket. The concern shown by some cricketing nations against the idea is that such a series would undermine the ICC mega-events effectiveness. I don’t think that criticism holds any worth as all the franchise events and other cricketing events also go on side by side. I think the Quadrangular Series would generate extra interest and spice in countries cricket that has been facing threats from League cricket. Hopefully, every member country on April 10 Board meeting would realize the importance of such a series. The earlier we decide on hosting such a series the better it would be for international cricket.”

Meanwhile, the PCB chief executive is already in Dubai to attend the CEO’s meeting where the discussion is in progress on the Future Tour Programme (FTP) which starts next year.

“Instead of bilateral One-Day series, we have proposed holding the triangular series each year-thus generating extra interest for the cricketing fans around the world. The PCB has also decided not to play two-match Test series as was decided by Najam Sethi when he was PCB chairman. The success of the three-match series against Australia is enough to prove that the right way forward is three-match series rather than two.”